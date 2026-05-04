Lula da Silva to visit Washington on May 7 and meet with Trump — paper

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 5. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will go to the United States on May 7 to meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump, newspaper O Globo quoted sources as saying.

The agenda of the talks includes trade, possible joint mining projects in Brazil, as well as the fight against transnational criminal gangs. The two leaders also plan to exchange views on the global situation, including the escalation of the conflict around Iran.

Lula da Silva was supposed to go to Washington in March, but after the beginning of the aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran in late February the visit was postponed several times. Lula da Silva has repeatedly criticized the US foreign policy and stressed that Trump should deal with the country's internal problems.