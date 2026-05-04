Trump says looks forward to important meeting with Xi

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he expects a very important meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking at the White House to the representatives of small businesses, Trump said that artificial intelligence (AI) enterprises are created "all over the country." "We do it, and we're leading China in AI. And I'm going to go see President Xi in two weeks. I look forward to that, but I'll say I'm leading. We have very friendly competition, but it'll be actually be a very important trip."

The American leader's visit to Beijing is scheduled for May 14-15.