MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. There has been an increase in non-combat casualties among Ukrainian armed forces at training grounds in the Sumy Region, a Russian military source said, cited by TASS. The source reported that the sister of forcibly conscripted soldier Pyotr Cheban stated her brother was abducted by "man-catchers" on April 15 and died of a stroke during basic training on May 2. Notably, his body has not yet been returned to his family for burial.

The source also highlighted concerns among Ukrainian unit commanders regarding the mobilization of personnel unfit for service. Roman Kovalev, commander of a separate infantry battalion, revealed that out of ten soldiers mobilized, three are only marginally fit for duty, two are battling drug addictions, and two go AWOL at once.

Furthermore, a Ukrainian brigade reported that at recruitment centers, some individuals are collapsing due to epilepsy, while others are so intoxicated that medical testing cannot be conducted.