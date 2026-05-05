North group’s UAVs destroy Ukrainian armored car, 2 armored personnel carriers

KURSK, May 5. /TASS/. The unmanned systems troops of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the North battlegroup destroyed a Ukrainian armored car and two tracked armored personnel carriers in the Sumy Region, commander of the crew with the nom-de-guerre Strelok told TASS.

"Our reconnaissance UAVs detected the movement of an enemy column along the rear routes. The targets were distributed: first, they worked on an armored car - it was loaded with ammunition. Then, after changing positions, the FPV drone crews hit two tracked armored personnel carriers that were bringing manpower to the line of contact. Both armored personnel carriers were destroyed with confirmed smoke and detonation of fuel tanks," he said.

He said that due to the actions of the unmanned systems units the Ukrainian logistics in the Sumy Region was disrupted.