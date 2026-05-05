Russian embassy dismisses social media reports of nuclear submarine’s arrival in Cuba

HAVANA, May 5. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Cuba has dismissed social media reports claiming Russia’s Kazan nuclear-powered submarine arrived at the port of Havana.

"As much as we would like it to be true, we regret to inform our subscribers that social media reports claiming that a Russian nuclear submarine has arrived in the bay of Havana are incorrect," the embassy wrote in a Telegram post.

"In fact, the photos that have emerged on social media were made in July 2024, when a Russian naval task force visited Cuba," the post pointed out. The embassy also called for relying on official sources for information when posting such reports.

A group of ships from Russia’s Northern Fleet, led by the Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear-powered submarine, called at Cuba in July 2024.