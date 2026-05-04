IDF remains on high alert amid developments around Iran — source

TEL AVIV, May 4. /TASS/. The Israeli military is keeping a close eye on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and remains on high alert, an army source told TASS.

"The Israel Defense Forces are closely following the situation and remain on high alert. Our air defense systems and offensive capabilities are on high combat alert and this situation has not changed after the ceasefire [with Iran] came into force," he said.

"The Home Front Command’s instructions remain in force," the source said, adding that the Command will inform about any changes in the instructions.