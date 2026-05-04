UAE reserves the right to respond to Iran's attacks — Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, May 4. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates' authorities strongly condemned Iran’s renewed strikes on civilian targets within the country and reserve the legal right to respond to them, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The UAE strongly condemns the renewed Iranian terrorist attacks, which have targeted civilian facilities and infrastructure with missiles and drones," the WAM news agency quoted the diplomats as saying. According to the ministry, three Indian citizens were injured as a result of the Iranian strikes.

The diplomats emphasized that Iran’s attack constitutes a "dangerous escalation, an unacceptable violation, and a direct threat to the security, stability, and territorial integrity" of the UAE. The authorities warned that they would not tolerate any encroachments on their security under any circumstances and "reserve the full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks." The Emirati Foreign Ministry also held Iran "fully responsible for these treacherous attacks and their consequences," emphasizing the need for an immediate end to hostile actions.