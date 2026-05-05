US president believes NATO won’t help Washington in case of global conflict

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump thinks that Washington’s NATO allies are unlikely to help the US if it were to be forced to engage in a global conflict with a major power.

"When we needed NATO, they were not there for us. <…> But if we ever have the big one (a conflict - TASS) or a bigger one, I don’t believe they’d be there for us," Trump told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

The president added that he personally and the US in general took note of NATO allies’ reaction to the operation in Iran and their unwillingness to aid Washington. In this regard, Trump emphasized that the White House has made appropriate conclusions.