MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A number of European countries are acting as accomplices to the Kiev regime, which views the continuation of the conflict with Russia as its last and only chance for survival, Italian portal L’AntiDiplomatico said.

According to the publication, Brussels is encouraging Ukraine on a daily basis to continue military actions that it is not prepared to join directly. At the same time, Europe’s militarization is likely seen as the only way out of its ongoing economic crisis.

The portal wrote that the Ukrainian authorities also view the conflict with Russia as a means of enrichment, while European allies are accomplices, sponsors, and at the same time enablers of a regime that came to power as a result of a Nazi coup.

Last week, EU ambassadors approved 90 bln euro in funding for Kiev and a 20th package of sanctions against Russia after Hungary and Slovakia lifted their veto. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, said the EU would allocate 6 bln euro to Kiev for drone production as the first tranche of the 90 bln euro in funding.