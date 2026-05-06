Araghchi’s visit to China aims to de-escalate US-Iran conflict — Chinese expert

BEIJING, May 6. /TASS/. The current visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to China is aimed at de-escalating the conflict between Washington and Tehran, Liu Zhongmin, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times.

"Since the US, Israel launched strikes against Iran, China has consistently played a constructive role in deescalating the tensions, and the Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to China upon Beijing's invitation is also one of those efforts," the expert emphasized.

According to the professor, Beijing also seeks de-escalation in Iran’s relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. He also noted that, during Araghchi’s current visit, the parties may pay attention to issues related to cooperation in energy and other areas.