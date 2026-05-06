EC believes Ukraine to take 10-15 years to fulfil requirements to join EU — FT

LONDON, May 6. /TASS/. The European Commission believes that the Ukrainian authorities will need at least another 10-15 years to fulfil the main requirements for the country’s accession to the European Union, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing sources in the European Commission.

At the same time, there is still no unified position within the bloc regarding the timeline and conditions of Ukraine’s potential EU accession. Some countries allow for an accelerated accession procedure. One method being considered by France and Germany, among others, consists of a form of limited membership for Ukraine with reduced rights and without voting rights, but with the prospect of gradual full integration. Nevertheless, the European Commission is currently more skeptical.

That said, there is a general consensus in the EU regarding the need to integrate Ukraine into the bloc’s structures, with disagreements concerning the timeline and format for accession. Ukraine has had candidate status for EU membership since summer 2022. The issue of further EU enlargement and the admission of new countries is currently being treated with caution, as EU states fear a split within the bloc when voting on major political issues requiring a unanimous approach. This applies not only to Ukraine but also to other candidates for EU membership.