SIMFEROPOL, May 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will be held accountable for the killing of five people in Crimea’s Dzhankoy as a result of a Ukrainian attack that occurred half an hour before the start of the ceasefire he had announced, lawmaker Leonid Ivlev told TASS.

In response to Russia’s announced ceasefire for May 8-9, Ukraine declared a ceasefire that took effect at 12:00 a.m. local time on May 6 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 5).

Earlier, Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked Dzhankoy, killing five civilians.

"Immediately after the ceasefire was announced, Zelensky launched a raid on Crimea and killed civilians in Dzhankoy. This raises the question of what any words from Zelensky are worth. They are worthless because killing is a common brutal practice of the Kiev regime, but they will still have to answer for this," Ivlev emphasized.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire for May 8-9 to celebrate the Soviet people’s victory in the Great Patriotic War. The military expects the Ukrainian side to follow Russia’s example. However, should the Kiev regime attempt to strike Moscow on May 9 to disrupt the celebrations, the Russian Armed Forces will launch a massive retaliatory strike on the center of Kiev. Despite its capabilities, Moscow has previously refrained from such strikes for humanitarian reasons, the ministry noted. The military emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the holiday events.