All oil suppliers to Cuba face threats from US — Foreign Minister

HAVANA, May 6. /TASS/. All suppliers that previously delivered oil to Cuba are now facing intimidation and threats from the United States in violation of the principles of free trade, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said. He also called false statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that there is no oil blockade against Cuba.

"Over four months, only one shipment of fuel has arrived in Cuba," the minister wrote on his Telegram channel. "All our suppliers are subjected to intimidation and threats in violation of the principles of free trade and freedom of navigation," he added.

"A few hours ago, the US secretary of state said that there is no oil blockade against Cuba," Rodriguez Parrilla said, adding, "He simply chose to lie. He contradicts the president and the White House press secretary."

The Cuban foreign minister stressed that "the reality is undeniable." "On January 29, 2026, your president (US president - TASS) signed an order threatening all countries with tariffs if they export fuel to Cuba," he said, also recalling a new US administration order of May 1 introducing secondary sanctions in the energy sector against countries planning to supply fuel to the Caribbean republic.

"The secretary of state is fully aware of the damage and suffering that the criminal oil blockade, which he himself proposed to the president, is causing to the Cuban people today," Rodriguez Parrilla emphasized.

Earlier, Cuban authorities said that no oil shipments had reached the country since December last year, when the United States began blocking the passage of fuel tankers from Venezuela, previously Cuba’s main oil supplier. At the end of March, the Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin delivered 100,000 tons of oil to Cuba, significantly easing the country’s difficult energy situation.