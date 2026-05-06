Serbia sees Russian gas supply terms as favorable — minister

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Energy cooperation with Russia remains a key factor in the stability of Serbia’s economy, including due to favorable terms for Russian gas supplies to the country, Serbian Minister in charge of international economic cooperation Nenad Popovic said in an interview with TASS.

"Energy cooperation with Russia remains a key factor in the stability of the Serbian economy. Serbia receives gas at the most favorable price in Europe and on the best supply terms. But most importantly, it is the reliability of gas supplies. Currently, global prices for gas and oil are rising literally every day. All of this affects the energy security of every country. Serbia receives reliable supplies from Russia. Our energy security ensures the country’s security in the future," he said, describing Russia and Gazprom as key economic partners.

"During a recent telephone conversation between our President Aleksandar Vucic and Russian President Vladimir Putin, various topics were discussed, including energy security. These are agreements at the highest level. Constant contact between our presidents is very important for us," the minister added.