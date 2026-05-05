European Commission opens applications for founding members of EU-Ukraine drone alliance

BRUSSELS, May 6. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has announced the launch of applications for founding members of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen first announced the creation of the initiative in September 2025.

"The European Commission, in close cooperation with Ukraine, is launching the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance," the EC said in a press release.

According to the statement, the alliance will support the development of advanced technologies in the field of UAVs and counter-UAV systems. Founding members will be selected from applicants with experience in defense UAVs in the EU and Ukraine.

The alliance is expected to begin operations in the coming months, with applications open until May 25.