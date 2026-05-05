Current state of NATO resembles disaster movie — British journalist

BRUSSELS, May 5. /TASS/. NATO needs to change its strategy, as the organization risks dying if it continues on its current course, British journalist Edward Lucas warned in an article for the Brussels-based portal EUObserver.

"Recent days may feel like scenes in a disaster movie. But in the two months before Ankara we still have a chance," Lucas emphasized.

In his opinion, the White House’s "capriciousness" on troop deployment and combat readiness exposes Europe's strategic vulnerability, with countries like Great Britain, Germany, and France creating "corrosive caution and timidity." European institutions are also not in the best state, according to the journalist. If "their decision-making was already too slow in peacetime," then "in current conditions it is suicidally sleepy."

In this situation, "NATO’s survival, not just its summit in the Turkish capital on 7-8 July, is at stake." In such a case, one possible option "to re-write the script," Lucas writes, is "to make new alliances." In his opinion, European countries need more "flexible, capable frameworks." Among the most "promising" countries, Lucas highlights the Nordic five (Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden) and the Baltic three (Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia).

The NATO summit will take place in Ankara on July 7-8. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier stated that the upcoming summit could be the most important in the alliance’s history.