KURSK, May 6. /TASS/. Air defense, unmanned systems, and mobile fire units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have identified and destroyed 104 Ukrainian drones in the Sumy direction over the past 24 hours, a battalion commander, call sign "Skat," told TASS.

"Over the course of 24 hours, our crews destroyed 104 enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The targets were neutralized using a range of methods and means: air defense missile and anti-aircraft artillery systems, FPV drones used for ramming airborne targets, small arms fire, including specialized anti-drone rifles, and Yolka UAV interceptors capable of independently targeting and engaging aerial targets," he said.

Skat noted that work to destroy Ukrainian drones is ongoing around the clock. Effective interaction between various weapons and tactics allows for the downing of drones of the Ukrainian armed forces, thus weakening their reconnaissance and strike capabilities, the commander added.