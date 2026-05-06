FACTBOX: What we know about US pausing operation to move vessels through Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The US administration has suspended the Project Freedom vessel transit operation through the Strait of Hormuz pending a clear signal that Iran deal negotiations could conclude successfully, President Donald Trump said.

TASS brings together the main developments of the situation.

Pause of vessel transit operation through the Strait of Hormuz

- The US administration has decided to suspend Project Freedom, an operation facilitating vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz, pending clarity that Iran deal negotiations may successfully conclude, President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social media platform.

- The United States received a request from Pakistan and other countries, according to his statement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks

- The United States’ operation in the Strait of Hormuz is defensive rather than offensive, Rubio told journalists during a briefing at the White House.

- He appealed to international law, stating that no country has the right to control international waters.

- The US administration introduced changes to its draft resolution for the United Nations Security Council on navigation safety in the Strait of Hormuz, but does not yet know whether Russia and China will support it, Rubio said.

- The US submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council protecting navigation freedom in the Strait of Hormuz under the pretext of countering a so-called Iranian threat.

- Washington demands that Tehran cease attacks, mining, and toll collection, according to a Rubio statement released by the State Department press office.

- The US expects that Iranian authorities will disclose the number and locations of laid naval mines, assist in their removal, and support a humanitarian corridor, the statement reads.

- The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar acted as co-sponsors of the draft resolution.

Iran’s position

- Naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called for all vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz only through a Tehran-provided corridor, Iranian state television reported.

- Iranian authorities announced a new transit system for vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the state television reported.

- Vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz must notify Iranian authorities, receive navigation rules, and accept Iran's new requirements to obtain a transit permit issued by a newly established government authority.