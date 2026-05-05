IRGC calls on ships to transit Hormuz Strait via corridor provided by Iran

CAIRO, May 5. /TASS/. The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces) has called on all ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz only via the corridor provided by Tehran, according to a warning issued by the military and broadcast by Iranian state television.

"The corridor provided by Iran is the only safe way to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Diverting ships to other routes is unsafe, and the IRGC Navy will take decisive action against anyone who takes such a step," the document states.

On May 3, US President Donald Trump announced Operation Project Freedom to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz that had been stranded in the area due to the military conflict. The US leader also warned that he would respond with force "if, in any way, this humanitarian process is interfered with."