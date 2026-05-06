BELGOROD, May 6. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup North’s 6th Guards Combined Arms Army have eliminated over 120 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkov sector over the past week, a howitzer battery commander with the call sign "Kulak" told TASS.

According to him, insufficient training among Ukrainian forces makes them easier to detect for Russian troops.

"The Battlegroup North’s 6th Guards Combined Arms Army soldiers have killed over 120 Ukrainian militants in the Kharkov sector in a week. Most of the enemy personnel have been destroyed during attempts to rotate their positions. The low training level of Ukrainian troops facilitates the detection of dispersed groups of soldiers during reconnaissance by unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators," he said.

He noted that the coordinated work of reconnaissance and attack UAV crews, as well as artillery unit personnel, ensures continuous fire control of enemy positions, food and ammunition supply routes, rotation routes, and areas of concentration of Ukrainian personnel and equipment. "When we are ordered to fire, we execute the command in a matter of minutes. Every extra minute could cost our assault unit members their lives," Kulak added.