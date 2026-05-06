BELGOROD, May 6. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) specialists from Russia’s Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps have destroyed approximately 10 Ukrainian cargo delivery and personnel transportation vehicles in the Kharkov Region since the beginning of May, the chief of the 11th Corps’ planning and countermeasures department, call sign "Karta," told TASS.

"While detecting and monitoring roads and supply routes for critical supplies, unmanned aerial vehicle operators of the Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps destroyed more than five Ukrainian vehicles and ATVs, as well as more than four robotic systems used by the Ukrainian military for transportation and personnel rotation," he said, adding that the vehicles had been destroyed since the beginning of May.

He noted that delivery routes and logistics hubs are under constant surveillance by both airborne reconnaissance and strike drones of the Russian Armed Forces. Unmanned systems specialists prevent Ukrainian troops from using routes to deliver materiel, provisions, ammunition, and fuel and lubricants to the line of contact. Airborne reconnaissance immediately identifies targets and transmits the data to strike drones. Attack FPV drones and copters with droppable warheads are used to engage the enemy, while engineers and technicians equip the drones with high-explosive fragmentation or shaped-charge munitions to destroy targets.

According to Karta, the enemy equipment is destroyed along with the elimination of Ukrainian personnel involved in cargo delivery, which reduces the enemy’s capability to supply forward positions on the line of engagement.