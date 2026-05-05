Sales of new vehicles up 7% in Russia in 4M 2026 — ministry

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Sales of new cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses in Russia moved up by 7% in annual terms to 430,970 units as of the end of January - April 2026, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

The market of domestically produced vehicles gained 22% to 268,500 units. Sales of new imported vehicles lost 12% annually to about 162,400 units.

The market volume gained 11% to 384.700 for cars but plunged by 22% to 26,400 for light commercial vehicles, by 17% to 16,700 for trucks, and by 11% to 3,200 units for buses.

Sales of new electric cars increased by 20% year on year to 3,700 units within four months of this year.