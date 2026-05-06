Vucic says joining sanctions against Russia would 'betray soul' of his people

BELGRADE, May 6. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that by deciding to join anti-Russian sanctions, he would have "betrayed the soul of the people."

"If Serbia had imposed sanctions against Russia, I would have been proclaimed the greatest democratic leader in the world," Vucic said on the Informer TV channel. At the same time, he claimed that such a step by Belgrade "would not have sparked protests" among the population.

He noted that Serbia "missed many opportunities" by not imposing sanctions on Russia. "But I would have betrayed the soul of our people," the Serbian president stressed.

Following the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Vucic said in an address to the nation after a meeting of Serbia’s National Security Council that Belgrade supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity but will not impose sanctions against Russia. He added that Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine brotherly nations and regrets the developments in Eastern Europe. The Serbian president also said he is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev.