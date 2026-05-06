KURSK, May 6. /TASS/. A 152mm Msta-B howitzer crew of Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed nine fortifications of the Ukrainian army in the Sumy Region, including drone control posts over the month, the howitzer crew commander with the call sign Kedr told TASS.

"In the Sumy Region over the past month, our UAV crews jointly with artillery destroyed nine fortifications of the Ukrainian armed forces, including those that sheltered FPV drone operators," the commander said.

The destruction of drone control posts and fortifications of the Ukrainian army disrupted the enemy’s operations and helped prevent the penetration of UAVs into Russian territory, he added.