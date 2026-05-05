Venezuela itself decided to halt oil supplies to Cuba — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. The Venezuelan authorities independently decided to stop supplying oil to Cuba, US Secretary of State and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Marco Rubio said at a White House briefing.

"There's no oil blockade on Cuba, per se," he said. "The only blockade that's happened is the Venezuelans have decided 'we're not giving you free oil anymore'," he added

Under new agreements between the United States and Venezuela, revenues from the sale of Venezuelan oil are accumulated in accounts controlled by Washington. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has also stated that the United States intends to handle the sale of all oil produced in Venezuela.