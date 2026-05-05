Nissan to lay off 10% of European workforce — Financial Times

LONDON, May 5. /TASS/. Japanese automaker Nissan will cut 10% of jobs in Europe and combine two production lines at a plant in UK’s Sunderland, the Financial Times reported.

About 900 employees in the United Kingdom, Spain and France may become redundant out of total 9,300-strong workforce in Europe, the news outlet said. The automaker is currently in "talks with China’s Chery and other potential partners about building cars using the plant’s spare capacity," it noted.

The goal of such restructuring is to cope with financial difficulties the carmaker faces, the newspaper said.

Nissan refused to comment on talks underway but recognized that it is exploring "opportunities with third parties to maximize plant utilization." Such measures are needed "to protect Nissan’s future in Europe, safeguard jobs in the long term and ensure we can profitably compete in Europe," the company added.