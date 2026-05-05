Russian troops deliver precision strike on Ukrainian army’s energy sites in past day

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine’s military-industrial sites and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, in retaliation to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by ground-based and airborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial, fuel and energy sectors used by the Ukrainian army. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,210 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,210 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 200 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 190 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 165 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 315 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 290 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 50 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy jamming stations in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Yasnaya Polyana, Chervony Pakhar, Stepnoye and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka, Chaikovka, Izbitskoye and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, 13 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Shapkovka, Shiykovka, Druzhelyubovka, Novy Mir and Cherneshchina in the Kharkov Region, Tatyanovka, Svyatogorsk, Prishib and Sidorovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Artyoma, Krivaya Luka, Konstantinovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kucherov Yar, Vesyoloye, Novotroitskoye, Svyatogorovka, Belitskoye, Dobropolye and Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgornoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 315 personnel, six armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 290 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Lesnoye, Velikomikhailovka and Dobropasovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Rozovka, Barvinovka, Dolinka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Shevchenkovskoye and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 290 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and 12 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kamyshevakha, Yurkovka and Kirovo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 17 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian ammo depots over past 24 hours

Russian troops struck Ukrainian ammunition depots and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 601 Ukrainian UAVs, six cruise missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 601 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six Flamingo cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, six Flamingo long-range cruise missiles and 601 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 142,247 unmanned aerial vehicles, 658 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,177 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,714 multiple rocket launchers, 34,777 field artillery guns and mortars and 60,865 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.