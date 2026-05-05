US president slams Zelensky’s behavior during Oval Office moment as 'aggressive'

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he believes Vladimir Zelensky’s behavior during the February 2025 dispute at the White House was "aggressive."

"I’ve always sort of gotten along with him other than the one moment in the White House, which I thought was a little aggressive on his behalf," the US leader told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

On February 28, 2025, Zelensky arrived at the White House for a meeting with Trump. During their conversation with reporters present, a heated exchange broke out between them. The US leader accused the head of the Kiev regime of disrespecting Washington, and US Vice President JD Vance pointed out that he had forgotten to thank Washington for its support of Kiev. The press conference following the meeting was canceled.