Iran ready to strike fair deal with US to settle conflict — top diplomat

TEHRAN, May 6. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities are ready to conclude a "fair agreement" with the US on settling the conflict, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

"We will only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement," the ISNA news agency quoted him as saying. The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that the war unleashed by the US is a clear violation of international law, and Tehran will do everything in its power to protect its rights and interests during negotiations with Washington.

Araghchi spoke positively about Beijing’s stance on the international stage and its condemnation of the US and Israel's actions. According to the foreign minister, cooperation between Iran and China will develop in the current situation.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.