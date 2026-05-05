LUGANSK, May 5. /TASS/. Kiev's threats to attack Moscow during the Victory Day parade are profoundly blasphemous and represent a stark manifestation of inhumanity, declared Anatoly Bibilov, deputy commander of the Volunteer Corps for military-political work, operating within the Battlegroup South. He made these remarks during the opening ceremony of the restored mass grave in the village of Khorosheye, in the Lugansk People's Republic.

"Today, when threats are being made that Moscow could be attacked during the parade, I find it, at the very least, blasphemous. Such actions are inhumane, and they reveal, with painful clarity, the true nature of those we are confronting - vile, inhumane individuals who show contempt for the memory of their ancestors, for national holidays, for the children who may attend this parade, and for the veterans of the Great Patriotic War," Bibilov stated.

He emphasized that these threats only serve to confirm the character of the adversary. "We have faced this challenge before. Despite the difficulties and the gravity of the situation, our cause remains just. The enemy will be defeated, and victory will be ours," he affirmed, extending his congratulations to all on the approaching Victory Day.