US sees Israel-Lebanon peace agreement as achievable — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. The US administration considers it realistic to reach a peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon, US Secretary of State and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Marco Rubio said at a White House briefing.

"I think a peace deal between Lebanon and Israel is imminently achievable and should be. The problem with Israel and Lebanon is not Israel or Lebanon, it's Hezbollah," he said.

"We're very committed to this process. It's not going to be easy," the US top diplomat added.

Earlier, news portal Naharnet reported that the third round of consultations between the ambassadors of Lebanon and Israel in the United States will take place on May 6-7 in Washington. According to the report, diplomats will discuss preparations for direct bilateral negotiations scheduled for the second half of May.