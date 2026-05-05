France to support implementation of TRIPP connectivity project in Armenia

YEREVAN, May 6. /TASS/. Armenia and France will continue efforts to implement connectivity projects, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), according to a strategic partnership agreement signed between the two countries.

"Armenia and France will continue their efforts in support of inclusive connectivity projects that benefit the peoples of the region, particularly within the framework of Armenia’s ‘Crossroads of Peace’ initiative, the TRIPP project, and initiatives presented by the European Union, including the Global Gateway strategy, in line with the priorities defined in the new strategic agenda of Armenia-EU partnership," the document, published by the Armenian prime minister’s press service, said.

Armenia and France also intend to deepen cooperation in renewable energy and civilian nuclear energy. The sides will expand collaboration in critical minerals and metals, as well as continue cooperation on water and irrigation to ensure sustainable resource management.

The agreement also noted that the two countries will step up efforts to promote investment in each other’s economies, facilitate the development of bilateral trade, and strengthen regulations on intellectual property protection.

Armenian officials have previously stated that TRIPP is positioned as a bilateral project between Armenia and the United States. On April 10, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Armenia would require assistance from third countries to build and operate the project.