Trump says personally engaged in talks with Tehran

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he is personally engaged in talks with Tehran.

"What I don't like about Iran is that they'll talk to me with such great respect, and then they'll go on television, they'll say, 'We did not speak to the president'. I just spoke to [them] <…> So they play games," he told journalists.

According to the US leader, Tehran wants to agree on the cessation of hostilities with Washington. "I can say this, Iran wants to make a deal," he emphasized.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian side, as many as 3,375 people died in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran over 40 days of the war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act as it deems necessary in its interests.