MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost 82 heavy combat quadcopters and 47 UAV control points over the past 24 hours as a result of actions by Russia’s battlegroup West, the group’s press center chief Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile fire groups shot down 99 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 82 heavy combat quadcopters, two HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectiles made in the United States, and six loitering munitions of the enemy," Bigma said.

In addition, according to him, 47 UAV control points and 17 ground-based robotic systems of the opposing side were identified and destroyed.