Ukrainian forces carry out four attacks on DPR over past day

DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces carried out four attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, injuring one civilian, the DPR administration’s office for documenting Ukrainian war crimes reported.

"Four instances of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations were recorded. Information has been received about a civilian being injured," the statement said.

Ukrainian forces struck DPR territory in the Gorlovka, Svetlodarsk, and Volnovakha directions, damaging two vehicles.