No military operations were conducted against UAE by Iran in recent days — command

TEHRAN, May 5. /TASS/. The Iranian Armed Forces have not conducted any military operations against the UAE in recent days, but are ready to respond decisively to any aggression from the Emirates, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a representative of the central command of the Iranian armed forces, has stated.

"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have not carried out any missile and drone operations against the UAE in recent days, and if such actions had taken place, we would have announced them decisively and openly. Therefore, the report of the Ministry of Defense of this country is categorically rejected and has no basis," the Mehr agency quoted him as saying.

Zolfaghari emphasized that if any military action is taken from the territory of the UAE against Iranian islands, ports, or the Iranian coast, Tehran will deliver a crushing response.