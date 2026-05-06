EU firms waiting for Ukraine conflict to end to return to Russia — Estonian president

VILNIUS, May 6. /TASS/. European companies are waiting for the conflict in Ukraine to end before returning to the Russian market, Estonian President Alar Karis stated.

"Even today, many European companies have not left Russia, not to mention those who are simply waiting for the conflict [in Ukraine] to end before resuming their operations," the head of state noted in an interview with ERR, the national public broadcaster.

In May 2025, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia, when determining the conditions for the return of foreign companies to its market, would take into account whether they left in an orderly manner or "boorishly." He explained that a "special regime" would be applied to brands that left "boorishly."