MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia will respond to attempts to force it into accepting peace through strength by ensuring its security through Europe’s "primal terror," Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article quoted by RT.

"We are being dictated to accept the ‘peace through force’ concept. Therefore, our only response can be ‘Russia’s security through Europe’s primal terror’," Medvedev noted.

He emphasized that "neither persuasion, nor displays of goodwill, nor unilateral trust-building measures should be our tools for preventing mass slaughter." "The only option is to force Germany and its ‘unified European supporters’ to comprehend the inevitability of their suffering intolerable damage in the event they choose to implement Plan Barbarossa 2.0," he concluded.