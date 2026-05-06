MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Mercenarism within the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces and the parallel spread of FPV drone combat practices will lead to a series of terrorist attacks in the future in the EU and NATO countries, unmanned aircraft expert and general designer of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions Dmitry Kuzyakin told TASS.

"Unfortunately, we are forced to acknowledge that mercenarism and the parallel spread of drone combat practices in the Ukrainian armed forces are not decreasing, but rather increasing rapidly. This spread includes not only an unlimited number of countries but also outright terrorist organizations. The lack of foresight by the European Union and NATO countries, allowing Ukraine to engage in such activities, will be reflected in a series of terrorist attacks in these countries with the use of new technological means," Kuzyakin noted.

The expert added that the Ukrainian armed forces have "opened a new international business" training anyone interested in using combat drones. "We have long been paying attention to the uncontrolled spread of FPV drone combat practices by Ukraine around the world. The Ukrainian armed forces and their representatives have literally opened a new international business where anyone can undergo specialized training, including on the front line. How these former Ukrainian mercenaries will use these skills in the future is of little concern to anyone. Money not only has no smell, it also has no color," Kuzyakin said.