Annual inflation total 5.6% from April 28 to May 4 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia was registered at 5.6% from April 28 to May 4, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its current price review.

Annual inflation can be updated, considering data to be released by the Russian statistical agency Rosstat on May 15.

"Prices declined by 0.02% over the week from April 28 to May 4. The price drop accelerated to 0.3% for foods, including to minus 2.66% for fruits and vegetables, while prices fell by 0.07% to other foods," the ministry said.

"In the nonfood segment, prices changed by 0.01%, and by 0.5% in the monitored services sector. Annual inflation was recorded at the level of 5.6% as of May 4," the ministry added.