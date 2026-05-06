Russian forces strike Ukrainian UAV assembly workshops in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck workshops for the assembly of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,125 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,125 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 210 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 180 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 130 troops and five field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 290 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 280 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 35 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a separate assault battalion of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kiyanitsa, Mogritsa and Lesnoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka, Chaikovka and Kreidyanka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, an artillery gun and a surface-to-air missile system in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Krestishche, Sidorovo and Prishib in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, including a Western-made weapon and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka and Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 130 personnel, 17 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 290 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Torskoye, Belitskoye, Novoaleksandrovka, Dobropolye and Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgornoye and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 290 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles, two multiple launch rocket systems, four artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Shevchenkovskoye, Zarnitsa, Charivnoye and Lesnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Velikomikhailovka and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 280 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 35 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 35 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, two mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Malokaterinovka, Kamyshevakha, Dimitrovo and Kirovo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 35 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 21 motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 605 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 605 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 12 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 12 guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 605 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 142,852 unmanned aerial vehicles, 659 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,190 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,716 multiple rocket launchers, 34,795 field artillery guns and mortars and 60,945 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.