DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. Even before the fighting for the Krasnoarmeysk agglomeration began, Kiev authorities delivered a strike from a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher on the city, which caused deaths and injuries, Sergey Pak, a witness to the tragedy and one of those injured in the attack, told TASS.

According to him, the provocation was timed to coincide with Vladimir Zelensky’s visit there and was used for propaganda purposes.

"It was all orchestrated. Apparently, someone knew, someone was involved, as they say, the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) or whoever oversees everything. The report stated it was an Iskander missile, but, after consulting with the [Ukrainian] military, it turned out that the Iskander explodes differently. But the military said it was presumably a HIMARS. At that moment, Zelensky arrives and starts taking photos near the Pokrovsk sign, and they just start shelling us. He took a photo, took a picture, sent journalists, filmed us all there, and left with a clear conscience—to Europe or to the UN, where he spoke and talked about this shelling," the man said.

He noted that the attack took place long before the fighting for the Krasnoarmeysk agglomeration began.

According to the injured man, the strike occurred during rush hour on a bridge near the railway, where there was heavy traffic, mainly civilian traffic. Shortly before the attack, the bridge was closed, after vehicles had been driven onto it.

"They parked jeeps across the bridge, and people were trapped. What’s interesting is that at that moment, there wasn’t a single Ukrainian military vehicle on the bridge, and not a single soldier in the area. Although on other days, every other vehicle was Ukrainian military. However, there wasn’t a single one at that moment when the explosions went off," the man added.

He emphasized that more than fifty people were injured in the attack, and seven civilians were killed. "Zelensky later gave a briefing speaking somewhere abroad; it was widely shown to us," Pak concluded.

TASS previously reported that Russian forces rescued the Pak family from Krasnoarmeysk. The Ukrainian militants filmed their attempted assassination and posted it online.