KALININGRAD, May 6. /TASS/. Renowned Russian wrestler and three-time Olympic gold medalist in the Greco-Roman event Alexander Karelin expressed his hope on Wednesday that adult wrestling teams would soon be cleared to participate in international tournaments under the country’s flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

"The [Russian] Wrestling Federation, led by Olympic champion Mikhail Mamiashvili, is doing enormous work in diplomatic, representative and debating fields," he said. "As a result of these efforts, our youth and juniors have already been cleared to participate [in international tournaments] in compliance with the symbols representing their state affiliation. Adult rosters aren't there yet, unfortunately."

"There is a lack of a reasonable, autonomous, rational position from the International Olympic Committee. But I think we're on the right track. I hope that the admission [with the flag and anthem] will be extended to adult teams very soon," Karelin added.

In late January 2026, the Bureau of the United World Wrestling (UWW) announced the decision to allow Russian youth under the age of 24 to participate in international competitions under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem. Adult national teams are still deprived of this right. In February 2025, Russian athletes were allowed to compete under the UWW flag, before that they participated in international competitions in a neutral status.

In December 2025, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board issued recommendations that allowed athletes in international federations from Russia and Belarus to participate in youth disciplines under the national flags and anthems. This recommendation applied to both individual and team sports. Numerous international sports federations followed the proposal.