Ukrainian officials demand UOC monks leave some Kiev-Pechersk Lavra premises by July 4

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government has decided to ban monks of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church from using some premises at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and is demanding they vacate these premises by July 4, according to a lawyer for the church’s lawyer.

The lawyer, Nikita Chekman, said the Ukrainian Culture Ministry made the restrictions known in a letter, a copy of which he posted on Telegram.

The letter said the government’s entity that runs the monastery decided to terminate the access of the monastery’s monks to some premises and set up a commission to seal up the buildings, which will start work on July 4.

"In this regard, we ask you to vacate the premises and surrender the keys," the letter said.