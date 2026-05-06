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Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces attacked Energodar 20 times, no casualties, governor says

Yevgeny Balitsky said that emergency services are currently assessing the extent of the damage

MELITOPOL, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched approximately 20 drone attacks on the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region. The strikes caused damage to civilian infrastructure and vehicles, though fortunately, no casualties were reported, Yevgeny Balitsky, the region's governor, shared this update on his Max channel.

"Today, the enemy conducted around 20 drone assaults on Energodar. Civilian infrastructure and vehicles suffered significant damage. Thankfully, there were no casualties among the residents," he stated.

Governor Balitsky also noted that emergency services are currently assessing the extent of the damage, and a comprehensive evaluation is underway. He warned that the threat of further attacks persists.

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Military operation in Ukraine
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