Kiev unsuccessfully tries to stifle truth by attacking journalists — governor

GENICHESK, May 6. /TASS/. By attacking TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko in Vasilyevka, Zaporozhye Region, with an UAV, the Kiev regime is trying to muffle the voice of truth, but if it thinks that its crimes against civilians will be swept under the rug, it's wrong, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"This is another confirmation of how the Kiev regime treats journalists who tell the truth about the frontline territories. With all their might, these Kiev regime hoodlums and their agents are trying to muffle the voice of truth. Alexander also worked in the Kherson Region, including after the tragedy in Khorlakh, saw the pain of the people with his own eyes and reported the truth about the consequences of the Ukrainian strikes on civilians. I'm glad he's alive and unharmed. Our journalists will not be intimidated by the enemy, the truth will still be told and heard," he told TASS.

Earlier, Polegenko was hit by a Ukrainian drone during the "silence regime" announced by Vladimir Zelensky. His car was attacked while filming the situation in the frontline city. As reported by Polegenko, the car was not badly damaged, he was not injured. His photos show fragments of a drone with a Ukrainian flag.