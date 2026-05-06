Ukraine attacked TASS photojournalist on purpose — Russian military expert

MELITOPOL, May 6. /TASS/. Military expert Andrey Marochko believes Wednesday's strike on a TASS photojournalist in the Zaporozhye Region was a deliberate attack by Ukraine’s military, adding that its army is not observing the truce declared by Vladimir Zelensky for May 6.

"The strike on the TASS photojournalist is by no means a mistake made by Ukrainian militants, but a purposeful, deliberate attack. Unfortunately, our frontline journalists are a primary target for Ukrainian military formations since they are the ones showcasing the on-the-ground realities. <...> As for the truce, I have said from the very beginning that it was nothing but a sham on Zelensky’s part, since, as far as I know, Ukrainian soldiers received no orders to observe it," the expert noted.

TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko was hit in a Ukrainian drone strike in the center of the town of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region. He was unharmed.