US proposal to end war contains terms unacceptable to Iran — Tasnim

TEHRAN, May 6. /TASS/. The latest US proposal to resolve the conflict with Iran contains terms that are unacceptable to Tehran, Tasnim reported, citing a source.

According to him, despite reports in US media that the parties are close to signing a memorandum to end the war, Tehran has not yet given an official response to the latest US plan, which contains points it finds unacceptable. The agency’s source noted that such propaganda is aimed at justifying US President Donald Trump’s statement regarding the end of Operation Project Freedom, which was designed to facilitate the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, the Axios news portal reported that Washington and Tehran were close to signing a one-page memorandum to end the armed conflict. According to the publication, the US expects Iran to respond to the proposals for ending the conflict within 48 hours. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran is still reviewing the US proposals and will later convey its response to the Pakistani side.