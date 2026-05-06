Trump believes memorandum with Iran to be signed within week — Fox News

NEW YORK, May 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expects that a memorandum on ending the armed conflict with Iran will be signed within one week, Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who spoke with the American leader over the phone, said.

"He's cautiously optimistic, and I asked him what the timeframe would be. He puts it at a week, getting everything wrapped up," he quoted Trump as saying.

Based on the conversation, Baier said that it seemed that the American leader considers the memorandum "a game changer" in resolving the conflict.

Earlier, the Axios portal said that Washington and Tehran are close to signing a one-page memorandum on ending the armed conflict. According to it, the US expects Iran's response to proposals to end the conflict within 48 hours. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran is still considering the US proposals and will later provide a response to Pakistan.