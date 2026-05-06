US, Iran discuss moratorium on uranium enrichment for over 10 years — media

NEW YORK, May 6. /TASS/. Washington and Tehran are discussing the possibility of a moratorium on uranium enrichment in Iran for more than 10 years and the removal of highly enriched uranium stocks from the Islamic Republic, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to them, the one-page plan under discussion calls for an announcement declaring an end to hostilities and the start of a 30-day negotiation period on key contentious issues, including Iran’s nuclear program, the unfreezing of its assets, and ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz.

The TV channel’s source says the plan also includes discussions on a moratorium on uranium enrichment lasting more than 10 years and the removal of enriched uranium stockpiles from the Islamic Republic.

According to the TV channel, the White House received a message from Pakistani intermediaries indicating Tehran’s willingness to compromise. Following this, US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of Operation Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz.